Armed man arrested in Mount Vernon facing felony, drug charges

A man is behind bars facing several felony and gun charges after Mount Vernon police responded to a complaint of a man armed with a handgun.

On Monday, January 23, the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a report of a person armed with a handgun in the 400 block of South 17th Street in Mt Vernon. Officers found the suspect, Trazell Sanders, 24, of Mount Vernon, in the area.

During the investigation, officers also conducted a search of Sanders' home in the 400 block of South 17th. During the search, officers found two loaded firearms, methamphetamine, other controlled substances and handgun ammunition.

Sanders was taken into custody and is charged with the following:

Armed Violence

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sanders was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Bond has yet to be set.

