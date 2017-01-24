Paducah police looking for man, woman accused of stealing toys

The Paducah Police Department is looking for a man and woman who they say stole toys from Walmart in mid-December.

According to police, the toys were valued at nearly $1,000.

An employee told police the couple loaded a cart with toys and left the store without paying for them. The employee tried to stop the couple, but was unable to.

The couple left the parking lot in a silver Toyota Camry.

They are described as a white female, "heavy-set," with black hair and blonde dreadlocks past her shoulders. She was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a gray shirt with pink trim.

The man was described as tall, wearing dark pants, a black t-shirt, a tan jacket and a sock cap with a gray band.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also click here to leave a tip on the City of Paducah website.

