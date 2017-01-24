Illinois schools affected by budget delays

Immigration's been a hot button issue in Washington D-C, but today it was a cause for celebration in the Heartland.. Not one, not two, but 49 immigrants from all over the world became naturalized US citizens. It was an emotional experience for Andrea Lebeau. "A lot things happened today – I laughed, I cried. Very excited because I became an American citizen." Lebeau came from Hungary 11 years ago. She says she's happy to now call Carbondale home. Le...
Immigration's been a hot button issue in Washington D-C, but today it was a cause for celebration in the Heartland.. Not one, not two, but 49 immigrants from all over the world became naturalized US citizens. It was an emotional experience for Andrea Lebeau. "A lot things happened today – I laughed, I cried. Very excited because I became an American citizen." Lebeau came from Hungary 11 years ago. She says she's happy to now call Carbondale home. Le...
Six people in Perryville, Missouri are behind bars after a drug investigation led officers to the discovery of more than a pound of marijuana.
Six people in Perryville, Missouri are behind bars after a drug investigation led officers to the discovery of more than a pound of marijuana.
As we await another round of severe weather, Cape Girardeau public works is making sure the city is ready for heavy rains.
As we await another round of severe weather, Cape Girardeau public works is making sure the city is ready for heavy rains.
The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 8-4 in the 11th inning.
The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 8-4 in the 11th inning.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.