Illinois schools affected by budget delays

It takes a thief to break into your home without being caught. But tonight, two admitted burglars are going to help you keep your property, and your family safe. Do all the research you want about making your home burglar-proof. You won't be able to find what I tracked down when I went straight to the source. "I've been in houses in broad daylight while people were working next door", Robert Boyer tells me. Boyer sits in the Scott County Jail right now, accused in a ser...
The National Weather Service in Paducah reports easter Hickman County, Kentucky had an EF1 tornado on Wednesday night, April 26.
Immigration's been a hot button issue in Washington D-C, but today it was a cause for celebration in the Heartland.. Not one, not two, but 49 immigrants from all over the world became naturalized US citizens. It was an emotional experience for Andrea Lebeau. "A lot things happened today – I laughed, I cried. Very excited because I became an American citizen." Lebeau came from Hungary 11 years ago. She says she's happy to now call Carbondale home. Le...
Six people in Perryville, Missouri are behind bars after a drug investigation led officers to the discovery of more than a pound of marijuana.
