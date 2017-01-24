Arbyrd, MO man dies in Dunklin Co. crash

Six people in Perryville, Missouri are behind bars after a drug investigation led officers to the discovery of more than a pound of marijuana.
As we await another round of severe weather, Cape Girardeau public works is making sure the city is ready for heavy rains.
The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 8-4 in the 11th inning.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
The state of Illinois has not had a budget in two fiscal years.
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.
