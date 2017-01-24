Arbyrd, MO man dies in Dunklin Co. crash

An Arbyrd, Missouri man died in a Dunklin County crash at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Edmond H. Hatley, 76, was driving a 2000 Ford F150 westbound on MO 164, about 2 miles east of Arbyrd, when the truck ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.

Troopers say Hatley was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner James Powell.

