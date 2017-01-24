Long-time Marion, IL mayor to retire in Jan. 2018

Long-time Marion, Illinois Mayor Bob Butler says he's soon retiring from office.

Mayor Butler released the following statement on Dec. 1, 2017:

On Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, I will advise the Corporate Authorities of The City of Marion, Illinois I will retire from the office of Mayor of the City of Marion, Illinois effective Jan. 31, 2018.

Deterioration of my hearing has progressed to the point carrying out the duties of the office satisfactory fashion is impaired.

In good conscience, I believe this step serves the best interest of the City of Marion and its citizens.