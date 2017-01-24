Long-time Marion, IL mayor not seeking re-election - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Long-time Marion, IL mayor not seeking re-election

Long-time Marion, Illinois Mayor Bob Butler says he's not seeking re-election in May 2019.

Mayor Butler turned 90 years old on Monday, January 23.

He is currently in his 14th term and has been mayor of Marion since 1963, that's 54 years.

