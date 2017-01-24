Long-time Marion, IL mayor not seeking re-election

Six people in Perryville, Missouri are behind bars after a drug investigation led officers to the discovery of more than a pound of marijuana.
As we await another round of severe weather, Cape Girardeau public works is making sure the city is ready for heavy rains.
The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 8-4 in the 11th inning.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
The state of Illinois has not had a budget in two fiscal years.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
