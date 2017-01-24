Benefit dinner at UT Martin honors esteemed alum Phillip Trey Li - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benefit dinner at UT Martin honors esteemed alum Phillip Trey Lindsey

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
source: UT Martin source: UT Martin
(KFVS) -

Family and friends of Phillip Trey Lindsey, of Medon, Tennessee, will honor his memory with a benefit dinner to fund a scholarship endowment in his name.

The event will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 18, in the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Duncan Ballroom, located inside the Boling University Center.

Lindsey passed away July 12, 2016, at the age of 24, two months after receiving his bachelor’s degree from UT Martin.

The event will bring together sports, hunting, wildlife, family and God – the major components of Lindsey’s life – to honor his dedication to those around him.

Adam LaRoche, former major league baseball player and star of the “Buck Commander” television show, will be the evening’s featured speaker.

The event will also include silent auctions of sports memorabilia and outdoor products.

Lindsey was born May 7, 1992, to John and Lisa Lindsey, and was a 2010 graduate of Southside High School in Jackson.

After studying wildlife biology at UT Martin, Lindsey accepted an internship position as a research technician for the Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit Southwest Nebraska Pheasant Research Project.

While being treated at a local hospital for swelling in his leg, a blood clot sent Lindsey into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel were unable to revive him.

Lindsey served as vice president of the UT Martin Wildlife Society and was dedicated to the expansion and promotion of the organization.

The Phillip “Trey” Lindsey Scholarship Endowment will be used to support the academic pursuits of eligible juniors and seniors studying wildlife biology at UT Martin.

Graduates of Southside High School will be given preference during the selection process.

Those interested in attending the benefit dinner may purchase a half table (seating four people) for $350, or a full table (seating eight people) beginning at $650.

Higher sponsorship levels are available and include possible meet-and-greet opportunities with LaRoche prior to his presentation.

Individual tickets are not available at this time; however, those interested in purchasing an individual seat can be added to a waiting list.

All ticket and auction proceeds will be used to fund the scholarship endowment.

For more information or to express interest in an individual ticket, contact John Lindsey at 731-217-7187 or jl8802@att.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

Powered by Frankly