Benefit dinner at UT Martin honors esteemed alum Phillip Trey Lindsey

Family and friends of Phillip Trey Lindsey, of Medon, Tennessee, will honor his memory with a benefit dinner to fund a scholarship endowment in his name.

The event will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 18, in the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Duncan Ballroom, located inside the Boling University Center.

Lindsey passed away July 12, 2016, at the age of 24, two months after receiving his bachelor’s degree from UT Martin.

The event will bring together sports, hunting, wildlife, family and God – the major components of Lindsey’s life – to honor his dedication to those around him.

Adam LaRoche, former major league baseball player and star of the “Buck Commander” television show, will be the evening’s featured speaker.

The event will also include silent auctions of sports memorabilia and outdoor products.

Lindsey was born May 7, 1992, to John and Lisa Lindsey, and was a 2010 graduate of Southside High School in Jackson.

After studying wildlife biology at UT Martin, Lindsey accepted an internship position as a research technician for the Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit Southwest Nebraska Pheasant Research Project.

While being treated at a local hospital for swelling in his leg, a blood clot sent Lindsey into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel were unable to revive him.

Lindsey served as vice president of the UT Martin Wildlife Society and was dedicated to the expansion and promotion of the organization.

The Phillip “Trey” Lindsey Scholarship Endowment will be used to support the academic pursuits of eligible juniors and seniors studying wildlife biology at UT Martin.

Graduates of Southside High School will be given preference during the selection process.

Those interested in attending the benefit dinner may purchase a half table (seating four people) for $350, or a full table (seating eight people) beginning at $650.

Higher sponsorship levels are available and include possible meet-and-greet opportunities with LaRoche prior to his presentation.

Individual tickets are not available at this time; however, those interested in purchasing an individual seat can be added to a waiting list.

All ticket and auction proceeds will be used to fund the scholarship endowment.

For more information or to express interest in an individual ticket, contact John Lindsey at 731-217-7187 or jl8802@att.com.

