River Campus Art Gallery features "Traveling Museums & Other Curiosities"

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Collapsible museums and drawings as well as art that focuses on the viewers experience will be on display at the Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus Art Gallery from February 6 through 24 during “Traveling Museums & Other Curiosities: The Work of Jeffrey Abt.” 

An Artist talk is scheduled for 4 p.m. on February 3 and an opening reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. that same day.

Abt is a professor in the James Pearson Duffy Department of Art and Art History of Wayne State University. His artwork is featured in museums and corporate collections all over the United States and has been presented in exhibitions abroad.

“My work focuses on the visual culture of museums with a particular emphasis on the ways museums inadvertently resist viewers, museums as machines for study and reflection, and museums as sites of transience evident in the presentation of traveling exhibitions,” Abt says.

The River Campus Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the historic Seminary Building in Room 106.

All gallery exhibitions are free and open to the public. River Campus Art Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-7 p.m. on First Fridays. For more information, contact Gallery Coordinator Justin Miller at rcgallerycoordinator@semo.edu.

