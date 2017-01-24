Dippin' Dots writes open letter to Sean Spicer

In light of a series of tweets from Sean Spicer, Dippin' Dots posted a letter on their website hoping for a truce.

Over the course of several years, Spicer has tweeted about the Paducah-based company.

I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 22, 2011

If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

Tweeting like this is something that confused Dippin' Dot workers.

"I didn't understand it I was like Why is he attacking us," Sara Bradley, a three-year employee, said. "You know if it's not there I'm a little bummed, but I don't think I'd go so far as to go on twitter and say 'thanks, guys, for not having my favorite flavor.'"

"I guess maybe he's a secret fan if he was there and was so unhappy that we didn't have vanilla," Billie Stuber, Dippin' Dots media relations manager, said. "I think he actually really likes us deep down inside, for some reason he doesn't want to say it. We'll win him over I'm pretty sure."

On Monday, the CEO of Dippin' Dots responded with this open letter:

Dear Sean,



We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots. As you may or may not know, Dippin’ Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we’re doing great. We’ve enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we’re creating jobs and opportunities. We hear that's on your agenda too.



We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. What do you say? We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors.



Yours,



Scott, CEO of Dippin’ Dots

The company also tweeted him a link to the letter.

@seanspicer, let's connect the dots! We hope you and the @WhiteHouse take us up on our ice cream social invite ??https://t.co/kmg5cNqpFe — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) January 23, 2017

Once the letter was sent out, employees and fans of the ice cream-like company were waiting to see if he would reply again.

"Honestly, I hope that he takes us up on his ice cream social," Bradley said. "Maybe we'll just become great friends."

"I think I was a little surprised that he did respond," Stuber said. "I was happy, I was excited. You know having some lighthearted conversation right now may be just what we all need sometimes we take things a bit too seriously."

Here's his response:

Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for the those who have served out nation & 1st responders https://t.co/G9BPmVAXKS — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 24, 2017

Dippin' Dots said that it was never about embarrassing or making fun of Spicer. It was simply something else.

"It's about ice cream and fun and making friends," Stuber said.

Dippin' Dots tweeted back one more time:

Sweet idea! It's mint ?? to be! How's President's Day? We'll bring ??s full of ??????s. You invite 1st Responders, Military & @WhiteHouse staff. https://t.co/XIj97wp9FJ — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) January 24, 2017

As of now there is no update on if Spicer will accept the company's offer.

