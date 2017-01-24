Benton, KY campground to host solar eclipse event

Camp Kum-Ba-Ya in Benton, Kentucky will host a three-night solar eclipse event.

You can reserve your stay for Friday, August 18 to Monday, August. 21.

Prices include eight meals and one pair of solar eclipse glasses per person. It also includes parking for one vehicle; additional parking spots will be available.

You can rent anything from cabins, air conditioned cabins, tents to open field camping.

See below or click here for more information.

The campground is located at 4943 Barge Island Rd. in Benton, Ky.

