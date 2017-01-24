Man accused of stealing Coca-Cola memorabilia from old plant in McCracken Co.

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is accused of stealing Coca-Cola memorabilia from the old Coca-Cola plant while working as a painter there.

Christopher W. Rowell, 29, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000), carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving stolen property worth less than $10,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to detectives, a man with Ray Black & Sons called police on Thursday and said he had been contacted by a man whom he sometimes contracts to do painting work on construction jobs. The man told him that he had received a tip that one of his workers had stolen various items of memorabilia while working inside the old Coca-Cola plant.

Police went to the home of the worker, identified as Christopher Rowell, and said they found multiple items taken from the Coca-Cola building.

Rowell was found on Lakewood Drive and taken into custody. Detectives said detectives found a knife and a .22-caliber revolver. Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a gun.

Detectives got search warrants and searched Rowell's van and storage unit and recovered other items stolen from the Coca-Cola building. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $500.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

