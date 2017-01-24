Man accused of stealing Coca-Cola memorabilia from old plant in McCracken Co.

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
The search for a missing toddler in Joliet Township, Illinois came to a tragic end.
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open in Pemiscot County.
A Johnson City woman will likely spend the rest of her natural life in a secure mental health facility.
According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, southbound lanes of Interstate 55 mile marker 12 are back open after two separate crashes.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
New Orleans firefighters are attempting to talk a possibly naked man back down to the ground
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.
