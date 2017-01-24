Guest Speaker Bruce Henry to Speak at IL Native Plant Society - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guest Speaker Bruce Henry to Speak at IL Native Plant Society

Written by Noland Cook, Director
On Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m., The Illinois Native Plant Society hosts Guest Speaker Bruce Henry for a presentation titled, Fen Communities of Missouri and the Hine’s Emerald Dragonfly. It will be held at the Stinson Memorial Library in Anna, IL at 409 S Main St.

Bruce is a regional Natural History Biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Recovery Lead for the Federally-endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly. The Hine’s emerald dragonfly has very restrictive habitat requirements, and in Missouri they are limited to quality calcareous Ozark fen communities.

Bruce spends the summer surveying Ozark fen communities across the Missouri Ozarks looking for unknown populations of Hine’s emerald dragonfly, as well as inventorying the unique and sometimes rare flora found in these wetland communities.

This program is free and open to the public! Hosted by the INPS Southern Chapter.

