Two seriously hurt in Stoddard Co. crash

A two-vehicle crash Monday night in Stoddard County injures three people.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. South of Bell City at the Route Y and Route N intersection.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Tyler Griffin of Morley was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and failed to yield to an SUV.

The SUV hit the truck and the truck then hit a stop sign.

Griffin received minor injuries and his passenger, 28-year-old Audumn Smith of Sikeston, was seriously hurt.

The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Karla Bates of Bell City, was seriously injured in the crash.

All three were taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The truck reportedly has extensive damage and the SUV is considered totaled.

The stop sign hit by the truck also received damage.

Troopers report that no one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

