Little Egypt Arts Association presenting Art at the Fair

Little Egypt Arts Association will present its 2nd annual Art at the Fair this May.

The fair will take place at the Williamson County Fairgrounds May 20, 21 and 22nd.

Booth space is $35 for a 10X10 spot under a pavilion with a roof.

Times are 9-5 p.m. on the 21st and 11-5 p.m. on the 22nd.

Crafters, artists, and photographers are all invited to submit entry forms to exhibit and offer their art for sale.

Entry deadline is April 29.

Entry forms are available at the Arts Centre and also on LEAA's website, littleegyptarts.com

For more information, call LEAA at 618-998-8530.

