January 25 celebrity birthdays

She's a singer-songwriter who won five Grammy Awards for her debut album Songs in A Minor. She's topped the charts with hits like: Fallin', My Boo and No One. Alicia Keys is 36 today.

He's an actor who had the role of Tyler Lockwood on the CW series The Vampire Diaries. From there his character moved to the spin-off series The Originals. Michael Trevino is 32 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.