January 24 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you share the January 24th date with a couple of well known singer/entertainers.

He's one of the most successful recording artists of all time having sold over 125 million records. His hits include: Cracklin' Rosie, Song Sung Blue, Sweet Caroline the list goes on and on. Neil Diamond is 76 today.

He's a singer-songwriter and comedian who has topped both the pop charts and the country charts with hits like: Ahab the Arab, Everything is Beautiful, The Streak, Gitarzan and many many others. Ray Stevens is 78 today.

She's a gymnast who became America's sweetheart during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles where she won a gold medal for the All-Around event. Mary Lou Retton is 49 today.

She was named Miss USA back in 1993. After that she turned to acting and landed a gig on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya Moore is 46 today.

