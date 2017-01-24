Five things you need to know on 1/24

Emergency crews in Ste. Genevieve County responded to an early morning rescue call.
Emergency crews in Ste. Genevieve County responded to an early morning rescue call.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
The search for a missing toddler in Joliet Township, Illinois came to a tragic end.
The search for a missing toddler in Joliet Township, Illinois came to a tragic end.
The total eclipse that will take place in the Heartland on August 21 will be marked with a first-of-its-kind stamp.
The total eclipse that will take place in the Heartland on August 21 will be marked with a first-of-its-kind stamp.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.