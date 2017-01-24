Five things you need to know on 1/24

It's Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Bundle up because winter is back for your Tuesday morning. Much of the Heartland west of the Mississippi will wake up to temperatures below freezing. Clouds over areas east of the river are keeping things relatively warmer, but it comes at a price. While the western counties will wake up to sunshine, it will take the eastern counties several hours for the clouds to move out, and the sun to appear. FIRST ALERT: Be prepared for gusty winds during your evening commute with gusts of 25 mph or more.

Making Headlines:

Overnight: Britain's supreme court has ruled before the country starts the process of leaving the EU, it must get parliament's approval. The vote comes with an 8-3 majority and delays Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to trigger 2-year negations using a royal prerogative and make decisions without a vote of Parliament.

Plane crash: Federal investigators are on their way to Arizona where two people on board a small private plane were killed when it crashed at the Tucson airport.

Mt. Vernon Shooting: Authorities have identified a man killed in a Mt. Vernon shooting. We've learned that police found 26-year-old DeAndry Jackson on Friday night while responding to a shots fired call. Crews took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. At this point, authorities tell us a suspect is still at large. If you have any information about the shooting or the suspect call the Mt Vernon Police Department.

New video: A scary moment last night during Minnesota's Governor's state of the state Address. While delivering his annual speech to the Legislature. Governor Mark Dayton collapsed. EMTs rushed to attended the governor as he lay on the floor behind the podium.

Deadly crash: A Paducah man is facing murder charges after a deadly car crash last week. Police arrested 24-year-old Robert Thomas on a charge of Murder and three counts of Wanton endangerment. The charges come after police interviewed him Monday. They said Thomas admitted he'd been smoking synthetic marijuana shortly before the crash.

