SIU's Career Closet seeking donations of professional clothing

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Career Closet is asking for donations of professional clothing so students have a better opportunity to dress their best for interviews and other professional activities. The clothing drive runs from January 23 to February 10.

The drop off locations and times are as follows:

Student Multicultural Resource Center on the lower level of Grinnell Hall- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday

Area office in Lentz Hall- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Member Services on the second floor of the Student Recreation Center- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Innovation and Sustainability Hub on the main floor of the Student Center- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

All types of professional clothing are welcomed, whether they be full suits and outfits or separate pieces. All donated items should be clean and in like new condition. The hope is that with donations the closet will be well stocked and able to meet the students' needs for the spring 2017 semester.

The Career Closet is managed by the Student Multicultural Resource Center. For more information call 618-453-3740 or 618-453-7993.

