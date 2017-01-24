SIU's Career Closet seeking donations of professional clothing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU's Career Closet seeking donations of professional clothing

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Career Closet is asking for donations of professional clothing so students have a better opportunity to dress their best for interviews and other professional activities. The clothing drive runs from January 23 to February 10.

The drop off locations and times are as follows:

  • Student Multicultural Resource Center on the lower level of Grinnell Hall- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday
  • Area office in Lentz Hall- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Member Services on the second floor of the Student Recreation Center- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Innovation and Sustainability Hub on the main floor of the Student Center- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

All types of professional clothing are welcomed, whether they be full suits and outfits or separate pieces. All donated items should be clean and in like new condition. The hope is that with donations the closet will be well stocked and able to meet the students' needs for the spring 2017 semester.

The Career Closet is managed by the Student Multicultural Resource Center. For more information call 618-453-3740 or 618-453-7993.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

Powered by Frankly