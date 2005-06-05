Western Kentucky Folks Remain In Shock

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- People across Livingston County and western Kentucky remain in shock following a deadly shootout that claimed the lives of two people.

As we told you on Friday, investigators found 51 year old Roger Lynch and 48 year old Joseph Calender dead inside the Calender's home. Lynch responded to a domestic dispute call at the Calender home late Thursday night and when he arrived, there was a shootout. Both men were hit and both died from their wounds.

Saturday afternoon, folks in town and across Kentucky mourn the loss of deputy Lynch. He worked as a deputy for five years. Livingston County Sheriff Tommy Williams says, Lynch was a fine officer whom he was glad to have had the chance to work with in Livingston County.

Heartland News also spoke with counselors and police officers who made the trip to Livingston County to lend their support. One counselor says, she knows the pain the fallen deputy's wife is going through, because she lost her officer husband a few months ago.

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for Deputy Lynch. The visitation begins Monday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Potter's House Baptist Worship Center in Smithland. The visitation continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the funeral, which is set to begin at 3 p.m.