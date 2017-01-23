Heartland basketball scores from Monday 1/23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Monday 1/23

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores 1/23

(Boys)

SCAA Quarterfinals

Advance-80
Richland-46

Dexter-66
Puxico-33

Sikeston-76
Parkway North-35
**Sikeston junior Fred Thatch hits 1500 points for his career**

St. Vincent-64
Ste. Genevieve-59

(Girls)

Neelyville-67
Saxony Lutheran-53

Jackson-44
Sullivan-33

Oran-62
Chaffee-22

Notre Dame-60
Farmington-48

Delta-49
Egyptian-40

