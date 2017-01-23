Use Craigslist? New program in Carbondale offers safe areas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Use Craigslist? New program in Carbondale offers safe areas

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale police wish to remind the community about the Safe Exchange Zone program.

The Safe Exchange Zones program provide a secure area for prospective buyers and sellers who use websites like Craigslist, Ebay, Facebook groups such as Heartland Community Swaps or any item advertised for sale from an individual.

While many of these popular websites are credible, their popularity makes them an easy target for criminal activity from online predators. Carbondale police haven't investigated any incidents involving meetings where transaction encounters have led to violence, but they do want to offer a secure location to help ensure people's safety.

The public parking lot on the south side of the police department, as well as the lobby of the police department itself, are two Safe Exchange Zones that people are welcome to use. The zones are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are under video surveillance at all times and in well lit areas.

For more information contact Sergeant Amber Ronketto at 618-457-3200, extension 465.

