Chicken ordinance in Cape Girardeau clears first hurdle

Owning chickens legally in Cape Girardeau is one step closer to becoming a reality after Monday’s city council meeting.

The measure still has one more vote to clear but the council members did show overwhelming support for keeping chickens in city limits.

Members voted in favor to continue the discussion to amend city ordinance and allow residents farm chickens.

Members of the community group Red Star Revitalization spoke out in opposition to the measure saying chickens could be added nuisance in city limits.

"Especially in the revitalizing Red Star district we just want to make sure we keep our eyes on the prize and we keep maybe chickens out, it's just not going to be the greatest idea,” Red Star Revitalization vice president Dan Presson said.

Supporters say it is the contrary that the ordinance is written to make sure the chickens do not become a problem.

“It would be a way of cleaning up Cape Girardeau with the regulations that would be enforced," ordinance supporter Edwin Smith said.

The new ordinance outlines how many chickens each person can keep and where and how they must house them.

Keeping roosters would be prohibited.

The measure will appear on the February 6 agenda for final consideration.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.