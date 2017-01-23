Marion, IL students witness unruly protest

A 16-year-old Bernie male was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night in Stoddard, County. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 25, just south of Dexter.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, southbound lanes of Interstate 55 mile marker 12 are closed due to 2 separate crashes.
An Action Day has been issued for Wednesday, April 25 due to large hail, gusty winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
P.K. Subban had a goal and two assists and Vernon Fiddler scored with 5:05 left, sending the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday...
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
