Free movie at Maiden Alley Cinema for WKCTC's 'One Book Read' event

The public is invited to a free movie at Maiden Alley Cinema in Paducah, Kentucky as part of West Kentucky Community and Technical College's "One Book Read" of Little Princes by New York Times bestselling author Conor Grennan.

There will be a screening of the film Highway to Dhampus at the MAC on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Released in 2014 to much critical acclaim, the feature-length film was shot almost entirely in Nepal and features many of the country's cultural highlights.

“This movie fits perfectly into our "One Book Read" of Conor’s #1 international bestselling memoir,” Amy Sullivan, One Book Committee co-chair, said. “With the book detailing his journey in Nepal to reconnect trafficked children with their families, which is the focus of his nonprofit organization Next Generation Nepal, we knew bringing Highway to Dhampus to Paducah was a great way to promote the country of Nepal and Conor’s visit in March.”

"One Book Read" is an annual event, with the goal of eliminating illiteracy. It is hosted by the WKCTC, and this year’s event is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

For more information about the free movie, visit the event's web page,and click on the Little Princes 2016-17 tab.

