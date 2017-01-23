Carterville, IL police chief meets with community

The police chief of the Carterville Police Department met with the community on Monday, January 23.

Chief Heather Reno met with residents for "Chat with the Chief" at 2 p.m. at the Pizza and Pasta Express to discuss concerns they may have.

"I think in order to have the trust of the community, they need to know what we are doing and why we are doing it," Chief Reno said. "A simple answer to a question really clears up a lot of things for people."

Around 15-20 people from the community, along with five police officers from the station were there.

"I would just encourage anyone who has a question or a concern or something that they are upset about to not hesitate to call the police department," Chief Reno said. "We are always available. I think that if anyone walks away from an event like this feeling a little bit better about the police department, then it's a win."

The topics ranged from stop signs and traffic stops to cases of fraud and medical scams that the community may face.

