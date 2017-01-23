Crews on scene of fire in East Cape Girardeau, IL

Crews are on the scene of a fire in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois on Monday, January 23.

A single-story wood frame building was fully involved. It's located between Sioux Circle and Mohawk Drive.

The East Cape and McClure Fire Protection District responded.

According to firefighters, no injuries.

