Crews on scene of fire in East Cape Girardeau, IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL (KFVS) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois on Monday, January 23.

A single-story wood frame building was fully involved. It's located between Sioux Circle and Mohawk Drive.

The East Cape and McClure Fire Protection District responded.

According to firefighters, no injuries.

