Driver in deadly crash in Paducah facing murder charges

Police have identified the Paducah, Kentucky woman who died in a crash on Thursday evening, January 19.

The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash on Thursday night, January 19 on Paducah’s south side was arrested on charges of murder.

Robert C. Thomas was arrested on charges of murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after an interview Monday, Jan 23 at the police department.

The crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Witnesses told police that a vehicle driven by Honey R. Hastings, 53, of Husband Road, was in the right-turn lane of John Puryear Drive, about to turn right onto Irvin Cobb Drive. They said a vehicle, driven by Thomas, was headed east on Irvin Cobb Drive at a high rate of speed when it hit Hastings’ car broadside in the driver’s door.

Hastings was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas and three passengers in his van, a 22 year old and two toddlers, were taken to a Paducah hospital.

Thomas and the 22 year old reported incapacitating injuries. The children were checked for injuries and released.

