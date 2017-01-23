4 Graves Co. H.S. JROTC cadets receive Semester Awards

Graves County High School Army JROTC retired Lt. Col. Jason T. Caldwell recently presented Leaders of the Semester Awards, based on Leadership, Education, and Training Levels.

Cadets earn points by participating in school activities, by earning A’s and B’s on their report cards, by participation in JROTC teams/clubs and by community service activities.

Award winners include: LET IV (Senior) Cadet Tiarra Arant, who achieved 2,128 points; LET III (Junior) Cadet Ryan Loaiza, who achieved 1,626 points; LET II (Sophomore) Cadet Tori Doran, who achieved 1,222 points; and LET I (Freshman) Cadet Cody Maynard, who achieved 465 points.

