Charleston Middle School hosts 'Protect Your Nest' drug awareness event

The first-ever "Protect Your Nest Family Night" will be held on Feb. 9 at Charleston Middle School.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for students pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the guest speaker will begin at 6 p.m.

"Protect Your Nest" will feature guest speaker Mike Alford of SEMO Drug Task Force, who will give tips on how to identify drug misuse and share encouraging stories that will help R-1 families "protect their nests" and be drug-free.

Following the speaker, there will be booths, pizza, and refreshments, all free of charge. Everyone is invited to attend and show unity against drug misuse in our community, whether it directly affects them or not.

"Protect Your Nest" is an all-new event, a positive partnership of Charleston R-1 Title 1 Parent Involvement and Mississippi County Drug Prevention Coalition. This event mirrors one that will take place in East Prairie the following week at the FEMA Building.

The event is open to the community, and all students must be accompanied by an adult.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.