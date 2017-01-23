'Music with Mom (and Other Important Women)' event to be held at Charleston Middle School

"Music with Moms (and Other Important Women)" will be held on Thursday, February 2 at Charleston Middle School.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A great opportunity for mothers (and mother-figures) to shine, "Music with Moms" is open to boys and girls in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth and their moms, grandmothers, step-moms or other important women in their lives.

This second-annual "Music with Moms" will feature guest speaker Marsha Hutchason, executive director of Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center, who will speak on the topic of the importance of motherhood, community, and female role-models.

The Charleston High School Jazz Band, directed by Mr. Mike DiPasquale, will offer a unique demonstration of musical instruments.

The event seeks to celebrate motherhood, teamwork, and Charleston R-1 arts.

Following the speaker, there will be games, activities, pizza, and refreshments, all at no charge to guests. Everyone, regardless of gender, is welcome and invited to attend this event.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the guest speaker will begin at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the community, and all students must be accompanied by an adult.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.