Kindergarten entry age cutoff in KY moves to Aug. 1

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, southbound lanes of Interstate 55 mile marker 12 are closed due to 2 separate crashes.
An Action Day has been issued for Wednesday, April 25 due to large hail, gusty winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
P.K. Subban had a goal and two assists and Vernon Fiddler scored with 5:05 left, sending the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.
Investigators in Trigg County have located the body of a woman in a wooded area.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.