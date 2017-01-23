2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded near Perryville, MO

The USGS is reporting a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Perryville, Missouri on Monday, January 23.

According to the preliminary report, it was recorded about 10 miles south of Perryville, 17 miles northwest of Jackson and 27 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau.

The earthquake was recorded around 3:47 p.m.

