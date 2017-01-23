Worldwide science icon to present solar eclipse keynote address at Southeast MO State

Dr. Michio Kaku, one of the most widely recognized figures in science in the world today, will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University August 21 as this region observes a rare total solar eclipse.

Kaku’s presentation, “The Next 20 Years: How Science Will Revolutionize Business, the Economy, Medicine, and Our Way of Life,” is open to the public and scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Show Me Center. Tickets will go on sale July 1 and are required for entry. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at http://www.showmecenter.biz/ or the Show Me Center Box Office. Current Southeast faculty, staff and students can use a Redhawks ID to pick up a free ticket in the Center for Student Involvement (University Center Room 204) or the Show Me Center Box Office.

Kaku’s presentation will cap a series of eclipse-related events at Southeast in which he will participate Aug. 21. During the day, he will spend time with students discussing the eclipse. At 1:20 p.m. that day in Cape Girardeau, students, faculty, staff and visitors are expected to see the sight of a lifetime for about two minutes as the sun’s corona shimmers in the darkened sky. For more information on the eclipse at Southeast, visit eclipse.semo.edu.

During his evening presentation, Kaku is expected to reflect on the day’s events and offer insights into this phenomenon. Kaku is an internationally recognized authority in two areas. The first is Einstein’s unified field theory, which he is attempting to complete. The other is to predict trends affecting business, commerce and finance based on the latest research in science. He has written three New York Times Bestsellers. His latest, “The Future of the Mind,” hit number one on the New York Times, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble Bestsellers Lists, making it the number one hardcover, non-fiction book in the country.

He holds the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York (CUNY). He graduated summa cum laude and first in his physics class from Harvard University in 1968. He received his doctoral degree in physics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1972, and has been a professor at CUNY for almost 30 years. He has taught at Harvard and Princeton as well.

His goal is to complete Einstein’s dream of a “theory of everything,” to derive an equation, perhaps no more than one inch long, which will summarize all the physical laws of the universe. He is the co-founder of string field theory, a major branch of string theory, which is the leading candidate today for the theory of everything. His doctoral level textbooks are required reading at many of the world’s leading physics laboratories.

Kaku is the author of several international bestsellers. He has two other New York Times Bestsellers, “Physics of the Future” and “Physics of the Impossible.” Other books include “Hyperspace” and “Visions: How Science Will Revolutionize the 21st Century.”

His book, “Parallel Worlds,” about the latest in cosmology, was a finalist for the prestigious Samuel Johnson Prize for Non-Fiction in the United Kingdom (UK) and for the Aventist science book award. His New York Times Bestseller, “Physics of the Impossible,” earned glowing reviews from the Los Angeles Times, New Scientist magazine, Guardian Newspaper (UK) and many more. It was also the number one science book in the United States.

Kaku has appeared on the “Larry King Show,” “Nightline,” “60 Minutes,” “Good Morning America,” CNN, CNN-Financial, ABC-TV News, Fox News, BBC-TV, BBC-Radio, PBS’s “Nova” and “Innovation” and Tech-TV.

He also has appeared on the “David Letterman Show,” the “Colbert Report,” the “Conan O’Brian Show” and HBO’s “Bill Maher Show,” and has appeared on numerous science specials, including PBS’s “Steven Hawking’s Universe,” “Science Odyssey” and “Einstein Revealed,” the BBC’s “Future Fantastic,” “Parallel Universes,” “Copenhagen,” Channel 4’s “The Big G: The Story of Gravity,” the Discovery Channel, the Learning Channel’s “Exodus Earth,” A and E, the History Channel’s “Universe” series and biography of Einstein, and many science documentaries.

He was featured in the full-length, 90-minute feature film, “Me and Isaac Newton,” which was nominated for an Emmy in 2001. Kaku also was profiled in Tech-TV’s “Big Thinkers” series and is a regular commentator on that cable network. He has spoken on more than 500 radio stations around the country.

He also has appeared in a number of major science specials. In 2006, he hosted a four-part series for BBC-TV and BBC World on the nature of time, called “Time.” In winter of 2007, he hosted a three-part, three-hour Discovery–TV series about the next 50 years, called “2057.” He has also hosted a new three-part, three-hour documentary for BBC-TV about the future of science called “Visions of the Future.” It aired in the UK in the fall of 2007 and received glowing reviews from the London newspapers, including the Times, Daily Telegraph and Guardian. It also received some of the highest ratings for BBC4.

In January 2009, he signed a contract with the Science Channel to host a 12-part science series based on his best-seller, “Physics of the Impossible.” The series aired on Dec. 1, 2009. In the agreement, the Science Channel also asked Kaku to be the public face of the Science Channel. He also appears regularly on Fox News.

