Shad eradication to take place at Noble Park Lake in Paducah

Licensed staff with the Urban Fisheries Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources will be conducting shad removal on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and and Thursday, Jan 26 at Bob Noble Park Lake.

This month the division has been working to eradicate mainly gizzard shad at various lakes enrolled in the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program.

Shad, a native baitfish common to reservoirs across Kentucky, becomes problematic when introduced into smaller lakes. An abundance of shad negatively affects the populations of bass and bluegill.

Rotenone is the chemical that will be used to eradicate the shad. It inhibits oxygen transfer and cellular respiration in fish. All fish are sensitive to the chemical; however, some fish species, such as the undesirable gizzard shad, are more sensitive than others.

“Noble Park Lake will remain open to fishing during this process as the chemical used poses no threat to humans,” Dane Balsman, coordinator of the FINs program for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said.

Balsman says winter is a good time to conduct shad eradication. Fewer people use lakes at this time of year, and the cold water temperatures are the most stressful for shad. The eradication will have minimal impact to bass, catfish, and panfish.

“The Parks Department appreciates the partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources. Together we are working to keep Noble Park Lake healthy and full of desirable fish species,” Parks Services Director Mark Thompson said.

