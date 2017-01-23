Tom Green working with local film company on new movie

Tom Green, along with Cape Girardeau movie crews, spent Monday, January 23 filming in Fredricktown, Missouri around the Olympic Steak House.

Crews are working closely with Working Title-X, L.L.C., a Missouri registered L.L.C. with it’s General Partners made up of Brian Noto and Thomas Smugala, director of the movie The corporation was formed for the express purpose of making a feature film.

The title of the movie is Interview a Monster. The film follows a young, successful NY ad man who is forced to boomerang back to his small hometown in the Ozarks only to find two things; nothing’s changed and everything’s changed.

According to Working-Title X, the story will be particularly appealing to today's younger audience who make up a significant segment of the movie-going audience as well as the baby boomer market.

Thomas Smugala is the writer and director, Kenneth Stillson is a co-writer and a producer. Brian Noto and Jon Fahey are also producers and Damon Taylor is working as both AD and AP.

If you're looking to participate in the making of the movie, on the crew or as an actor, click here for the resume.

Working Title-X, L.L.C. is located in Cape Girardeau Missouri. The Working Title-X, L.L.C. facility houses “state of the art” computer and film editing systems. We have the equipment to digitize, edit, sound mix, copy and other editing procedures that lead up to the final edit of the film.

Click here for more information on Working Title-X and the movie.

