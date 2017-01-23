Crash on Mayfield Rd. in McCracken Co. injures 1

A collision in McCracken County, Kentucky today sent one woman to the hospital.

On Monday, Jan. 23 at 10:08 a.m., emergency response units were dispatched to the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Walnut Drive after receiving a report of a crash with injuries.

An investigation revealed that Rita Turner, 44, of Paducah, was driving northbound on Old Mayfield Road. Stephanie Byrd, 33, of Antioch, TN, was at the Intersection of Walnut Drive when she attempted to make a left turn.

Byrd failed to yield the right of way and turned onto Mayfield Road, striking Turner’s vehicle.

The collision caused minor damages to both vehicles. However, Turner was transported to Lourdes for treatment of her injuries.

