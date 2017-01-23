WANTED: Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Sikeston, MO

Detectives with Sikeston DPS are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects believed to be involved fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

The credit cards were stolen in a burglary from a rural Scott County home and used at the Sikeston Walmart on Jan. 19.

All four suspects were together when the stolen credit cards were used.

If anyone recognizes any of these subjects they are asked to contact Detective Blakely with Sikeston DPS at (573)-471-4711.

All tips will remain confidential.

