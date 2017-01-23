$1,000 donation made to help Cape Girardeau PD buy new K-9s

The Cape Regional Fraternal Order of Police donated $1,000 to help the Cape Girardeau City Police Department's efforts in buying new K-9s.

The police department has been raising money with its "Pay for the Pups" campaign.

"Our goal is to support our officers in performance of their duties whenever we can," said FOP President Shaun Alsdorf. "As our K-9s service the citizens of Cape Girardeau County and other surrounding areas in Mutual Aid Agreements, it would be great to see support from those agencies as well as the great citizens of Cape Girardeau. Our goal is to support our local law enforcement and community by doing what we can to increase public safety."

The police department's current K-9s, Schupo and Reno, were bought mainly with donations and private funds.

As Schupo and Reno are getting close to retirement age, the need to replace them is right around the corner.

The K-9s are used for searches, demonstrations, drug detection and more.

