SCC agriculture students get hands-on experience

Brandon Cummins, George Barnhill and Caleb Parks spent their winter break dismantling a greenhouse with plans to reassemble on Shawnee Community College’s main campus in Ullin.

All three students are currently pursing degrees in agriculture.

Cummins, Barnhill and Parks traveled to La Grange, Kentucky to dismantle a 30' x 100' greenhouse.

Ed Billingsley, SCC agriculture instructor, accompanied the students.

The Shawnee Community College Agriculture Club plans to reassemble the greenhouse on the college's main campus this semester.

The greenhouse was purchased through Program Improvement Grant funds received by the college.

