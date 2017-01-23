26th Annual Jazz Festival to be held at Three Rivers College

Three Rivers College will host its 26th Annual Jazz Festival on Thursday Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Tinnin Center with Jazz bands from schools across southeast Missouri coming together to perform.

Both shows will be at 7 p.m. Admission to the Feb. 9 performance is $2 for students and $3 for adults. The Saturday performance is free.

The Three Rivers College Jazz Band will perform both nights and will be joined by junior high, high school and college jazz bands from the area for the Feb. 9 performance.

The Southeast All-District Jazz Band, which consists of the best high school jazz musicians in District 10 of the Missouri Music Educators Association, will be featured during the Feb. 11 performance.

“We’re very excited to have all these young men and women coming to play here," William White, Three Rivers professor of music and director of the college’s jazz band, said. We get to bring in over 200 of the best young jazz musicians in the state. Our event is a pre-festival festival to help the groups prepare for the upcoming competition season in a more relaxed atmosphere. The Three Rivers Jazz Festival has become quite popular with area junior high and high school band directors.”

The All-District Jazz Band will be directed by Tim AuBuchon, Professor of Jazz Studies at Truman State University and the clinician for the 26th annual Three Rivers Jazz Festival.

“Tim attended High School at North County, one of the jazz bands that traditionally attend the festival,” White said. “We’ve gone full circle, having one of our student musicians become our festival clinician.”

For more information, or if you are interested in participating in next year's performance, call the Three Rivers College Music Department at (573)-840-9639.

