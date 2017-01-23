White House press secretary gives briefing on Trump executive orders

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave a briefing on President Trump's executive orders on Monday, January 23.?

President Trump signed executive orders on his first full work day of his presidency, some of which addressed campaign pledges he made.

The executive orders included an intention from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a second announced a federal government hiring freeze and a third cut off funding for international groups that perform abortions, according to media reports.

During the briefing, Spicer said Trump is open to working with Moscow to fight the Islamic State in Syria.

He also said the president would executives at Ford, GM and Chrysler on Tuesday. He did not reveal a specific agenda for the meeting.

