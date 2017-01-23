Southern IL man sentenced to 10 years for charges of sexual assault of a child

A Freeman Spur, Illinois man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Edward T. Urban, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on January 17.

He was charged in 2015 with criminal sexual assault of a child and found guilty of the class X felony at a trial held on October 25, 2016.

In addition to the prison term, Urban will also be required to register as a sex offender for the duration of his life.

