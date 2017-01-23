Ava's Glade Top Trail makes national top 10 on Nature Watch Top Site's

The Glade Top Trail, located on the Ava unit of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District, has been selected as a Nature Watch Top Site by the Forest Service’s Washington Office.

Nature Watch sites showcase what forests have to offer, and are highlighted using educational tools online and on the ground.

The sites will be marked with a sign with a silhouette of binoculars on it.

The district is working with the Washington office to create an online, interactive story map to illustrate the diverse plants and animals that can be found along the Glade Top Trail.

These sites also coincide with the Glade Top Trail Interpretive Tour -- where you can use a smart phone or tablet to scan a QR code to learn more about the site and the management of the area.

The Glade Top Trail offers 23 miles of spectacular views along Forest Roads 147 and 149.

Anyone with questions about the Glade Top Trail or other sites on the district, visit the office on a weekday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Ava Ranger Station is located at 1103 S. Jefferson Ave, Ava, MO 65608.

You can also reach the office by phone at (417)-683-4428.

Click here for more information about Mark Twain National Forest. You can also follow the forest on Twitter (@marktwain_nf) or go to their Facebook page.

