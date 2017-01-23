Man accused of stealing, crashing delivery truck in Carbondale, IL

Police in Carbondale, Illinois arrested a man accused of stealing and crashing a delivery truck on Saturday morning, January 21.

Jason D. Huffman, 32, of East Alton, Ill., was arrested for motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, driving the wrong way on a one-way road and a valid probation violation warrant.

According to police, they responded to the Circle K gas station at 315 E. Walnut in reference to a vehicle theft in progress.

Police said the suspect, Huffman, stole a delivery truck and went west on East Walnut Street. They said they found the delivery truck shortly after it crashed into a fence in the 400 block of West Main Street.

Officers found and arrested Huffman after a brief foot chase. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

