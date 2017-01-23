Man accused of stealing, crashing delivery truck in Carbondale, IL

An Action Day has been issued for Wednesday, April 25 due to large hail, gusty winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a man on Tuesday, April 25 for shoplifting over $500.
A home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is being built to house student veterans while they are taking classes.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.
