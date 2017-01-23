Deputies: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while walking with headphones on

Deputies say a Hardin, Kentucky man died on Sunday evening, January 22 after being hit by a car.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, at around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a U.S. Highway 68 near Aurora for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Deputies say a green 2010 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Trevor Simmons of Cadiz, Ky., was going west on U.S. Hwy. 68E when pedestrian Jeremy Robinson, of Hardin, Ky., walked across the road into the path of Simmons.

Simmons tried to avoid Robinson, but deputies say he unable to and hit Robinson.

Both men were taken to the Marshall County ER where Robinson was pronounced dead by the Marshall Country coroner.

Deputies say Robinson had headphones with him and family reported that Robinson was going for a walk and that he frequently uses his headphones while listening to music.

The investigation is still ongoing, but deputies say alcohol is not suspected at this time.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Marshall County EMS, Coroner's Office and South Marshall Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.