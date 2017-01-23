6 escape uninjured after house fire in Union County, IL

Six people were uninjured after escaping early morning house fire on Monday, January 23.

Crews responded to a house fire in Anna, Illinois at 6:23 a.m. near the Casey's Convenience Store on 205 East Vienna Street, across from the Anna Police Department.

The Anna Fire Chief conducted an investigation and ruled the cause was accidental.

He spoke with the home owner and concluded she woke up to smoke and saw her wall-mounted gas heater on fire.

The victims will be staying with family members.

When Anna and Jonesboro Fire Departments responded, they called for mutual aid with Cobden.

