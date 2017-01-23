6 escape uninjured after house fire in Union County, IL

Prosecutors have dismissed charges against one of three Kansas men accused in an Illinois contract-killing plot.
Investigators in Trigg County have located the body of a woman in a wooded area.
An Action Day has been issued for Wednesday, April 25 due to large hail, gusty winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people in the Bernie community can safely dispose of their unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs in a safe manner.
A 7 on 7 (including goalkeepers) Adult Short-Sided Soccer League is starting up in Paducah, Kentucky.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.
