Four things to know on Monday 1/23

Don’t let the mild weekend lull you into thinking winter’s over, this morning the cold is back with a wind chill to boot! Waking up you’ll notice it’s much cooler as you head out this morning, with temps in the 30s and 40s, but with the wind chill it will feel much colder. Laura says expect gusts of 20-25 mph. The wind should die down by mid-day. The rest of the week is looking dry and cool. FIRST ALERT: The Heartland will see much colder weather by the weekend, with overnight lows well below freezing.

Southern storms: A severe storm system spawning tornadoes in the Southeast is now blamed for at least 18 deaths and leaving behind a lot of destruction. The enormous system put millions of people in the South on edge during a weekend of violent weather that left crumpled mobile homes, downed trees and other damage in towns from Mississippi to Georgia.

Mall shooting: It's being called "a robbery gone really, really bad." Two suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting at a mall in San Antonio. Police said one person was killed and six more were injured at rolling oaks mall Sunday.

Happening today: President Trump plans to meet with Republicans and Democrats in Congress. It will be his first meeting as president with leaders on the Hill. He'll be discussing his agenda, as he enters his first official week in the White House.

Confirmation picks: Two of President Donald Trump's most controversial cabinet nominees are expected to get the green light today. The Senate will likely vote to confirm Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA. Though some democrats disagree with him on surveillance and other issues and Senators will also vote on Rex Tillerson's nomination for Secretary of State. There had been concerns about his past dealings with Russia.

