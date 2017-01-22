Leopold, MO group set to travel to D.C. for 'March for Life'

A group from the St. John's Church in Leopold, Missouri will travel to Washington D.C. to take part in the "March of Life." The march will take place on January 27 and an expected half a million people is expected to be in attendance.

The Leopold group consists of students and parents who will travel by bus with another group from Cape Girardeau. It's an experience that some of the teens believe will be a good life lesson.

"It's really big for me and it makes me feel like I'm important like I can make an impact despite my age," Simon Elfrink said. "It's really preparing me for the real world where I can make an impact every day of my life."

One of the parents will be traveling with her 13-year-old son. She first attended the "March for Life" when she was 13. Now, 20 years later, she says this information helped her deal with her own teen pregnancy and she hopes that her son learns similar lessons.

"I think it helped me when I was pregnant with him, all of the stuff I learned there and I knew about all the resources there were to help me so now I'm blessed with a 13-year-old," Kyla Langston said. "So I think he'll get a lot out of it because I did"

The march will also include speeches from Speakers like Kellyanne Conway.

