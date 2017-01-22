POSTPONED: Olympic Medalist Anthony Ervin to speak at Murray State University

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The Illinois State Police and Randolph County Sheriffs Office are on the scene of a multiple vehicle personal injury crash on Illinois Route 4, near Pyatt Cutler Road.
The decision to remove Hutcheson late Tuesday, May 9 by the Attorney General hinged on the death of a Tennessee man.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A routine trip to the supermarket turned into anything but that for a woman who was robbed as her and her two young children were about to enter a Slidell supermarket.
